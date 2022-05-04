Mint juleps will be served and plenty of fancy hats will be on display Saturday when Duluth hosts its Derby Day party Saturday to watch the Kentucky Derby.
“We love a reason to get dressed up and what better occasion than the Derby?" said Duluth Events Coordinator Jessica Gross. "We cannot wait to see everyone in their Derby Day best."
The event runs from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the Duluth Town Green, where lounge seating will be set up for guests to relax prior to the race. There will also be food and drink specials from local businesses including Loose Reins Ale from 6S Brewing Co., mint juleps from Good Word Brewing and Oaks Lily (a Vodka drink with lime juice, triple sec and cranberry juice) from Truck & Tap.
The preshow and the Derby will be broadcast on a large screen located at the top of Town Green. City officials said there will be a best-dressed contest at 5 p.m.
The first-place winner in the 18 and up category will win a set of mint julep cups and a $30 gift card to Good Word Brewing and first-place in the children’s category will win a stick-horse riding toy.
Additional entertainment will include a DJ, a pony petting zoo, a fun Derby inflatable horse race (for both kids and adults) with prizes and themed photo booths.
The event is sponsored by the District at Duluth.
