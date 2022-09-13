Smash Netflix series "Squid Game" racked up multiple wins at Monday's Emmy Awards, with South Korean actor Lee Jung-jae winning outstanding lead actor in a drama series and director Hwang Dong-hyuk taking the award for top director of the same.

Set in Seoul, the dystopian series which became the biggest show in Netflix's history, saw hundreds of contestants in need of money play deadly children's games to win cash prizes.

