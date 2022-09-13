After having stopped the bleeding in 2021, the Emmys resumed their ratings decline with the 74th awards, plummeting more than 20% to a record-low audience, according to Nielsen data.

This year's show averaged 5.9 million viewers, down from 7.4 million last year, and roughly a half-million short of the previous low recorded in 2020, a virtual ceremony mounted during the pre-vaccine stage of the coronavirus pandemic.

