Emma Caulfield Ford, 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' and 'WandaVision' actress, reveals she has multiple sclerosis

"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" actress Emma Caulfield, seen here in 2017, has revealed that she has multiple sclerosis and that she has been living with the disease since 2010.

 Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" actress Emma Caulfield has revealed that she has multiple sclerosis and that she has been living with the disease since 2010.

"I woke up one morning and the left side of my face felt like there were a million ants crawling on it," she recalled in an interview with Vanity Fair.