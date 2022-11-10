It's a streaming jungle out there, which might explain why Amazon offers up a couple of odd series featuring the stars of "Into the Woods" this weekend: "Mammals," in which James Corden prepares for life beyond latenight, and "The English," with Emily Blunt, which gives a lot of prestige British actors the chance to play cowboy.

Both run six episodes, with "The English" structured as a limited series, and "Mammals" paving the way for future seasons, while incorporating too many twists in its dramedy format to discuss much about what happens.