"Only takes one itchy trigger; One more widow, one less white [N-word]," Costello sings in the political anthem, inspired by the Troubles in Northern Ireland and his encounters with young soldiers involved in the conflict.
"If I wrote that song today, maybe I'd think twice about it," he told the Telegraph. "That's what my grandfather was called in the British army -- it's historically a fact -- but people hear that word go off like a bell and accuse me of something that I didn't intend."
The song was long played uncensored on UK airwaves until 2013, when a BBC station bleeped the slur to the dismay of some listeners, who argued that its omission diluted the song's anti-war message.
Costello agreed that bleeping the word is "making it worse," he told the Telegraph, "because [radio stations] are highlighting it then."
The musician said he'd written a new verse for the song -- one that focused on censorship -- for a previous tour but decided to retire the song moving forward, and that radio stations should do the same.
"Just don't play the record!" he said.
Costello joins a growing group of musicians who've retired songs with offensive material. The Rolling Stones phased out "Brown Sugar," which opens with a slave narrative and sexualizes young Black women, from their lineup last year, though Keith Richards said he hoped the band could bring back a version of the song in the future. The Hayley Williams-helmed rock group Paramore also retired arguably its most famous song, "Misery Business," partly because it contains lyrics that refer to another woman as a "whore."
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
