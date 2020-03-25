Elton John to headline benefit concert amid coronavirus pandemic

Elton John wants to make sure America's medical professionals feel the love on Sunday night.
The superstar singer will host a benefit special, airing March 29 on Fox, that will pay tribute to front line health care workers and first responders amid the coronavirus pandemic and seek donations.
Performers for "Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America" will include Alicia Keys, the Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey and Tim McGraw.
All the artists will appear from their own homes and be "filmed with their personal cell phones, camera and audio equipment," according to a release from Fox.
Feeding America and First Responders Children's Foundation will benefit from proceeds raised.
The hour-long special will have no commercials and air at 9 p.m. ET and be broadcast on iHeartMedia radio stations as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.