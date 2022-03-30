Elliot Page's 'Umbrella Academy' character to come out as transgender By Lisa Respers France, CNN Mar 30, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Elliott Page's character on "Umbrella Academy" will mimic real life.Page's character on the hit Netflix series will come out as transgender in the third season.The streaming giant celebrated the news by retweeting Page on it's dedicated LGBTQ+ content Twitter account, Most."FEELS SO GOOD TO SAY THIS: Elliot Page stars as Viktor Hargreeves in Umbrella Academy S3!!!," the Most tweet read. Page's original tweet included a photo of the star in character.In 2020 the Oscar-nominated performer went public with being transgender and identifying as non-binary.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Most Popular Get the most popular posts on GwinnettDailyPost.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Celebrities Diversity Diversity And Inclusion (contextual) Elliot Page Lgbtq Inclusion (contextual) Sex And Gender Societal Issues Society Transgender Persons Tweet Show Ornithology Streaming Oscar News Photo Performer More Entertainment Entertainment 'Top Gun: Maverick's' latest trailer sets up a showdown By Lisa Respers France, CNNUpdated 4 min ago 0 Entertainment Elliot Page's 'Umbrella Academy' character to come out as transgender By Lisa Respers France, CNN 1 hr ago 0 Entertainment ‘The Masked Singer’ Sneak Peek: Are 3 Comedy Legends in the Hydra Costume? (VIDEO) Meredith Jacobs, TV InsiderUpdated 7 min ago 0 Entertainment ‘Young Sheldon’: Iain Armitage Previews the Cooper’s Crazy Dinner in the 100th Episode (VIDEO) Jim Halterman, TV Insider 1 hr ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines Biden to receive his second Covid-19 booster shot as he urges Congress to spend more on pandemic response Hilaria and Alec Baldwin are expecting baby number 7 Pittie Puppies Born On Friday The 13th Prove The Day Isn’t So Unlucky | The Dodo Pittie Nation Academy 'outraged' by Will Smith's behavior, says decision could take weeks {{title}} Trending Recipes Latest Incredible before and after photos show just how much this critical reservoir has dried up Hubble sees most distant star ever, 28 billion light-years away Georgia suing feds over transportation mask mandate A Fort Stewart soldier was killed in a helicopter incident in Georgia Biden to receive his second Covid-19 booster shot as he urges Congress to spend more on pandemic response » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGwinnett County Public Schools employees would get salary step, cost-of-living raises in proposed FY2023 budgetMacy's Backstage to open as a store within a store at Macy's location at Mall of GeorgiaExplore Gwinnett installing license plate-reading cameras at all Gwinnett County hotelsMan shot at Stone Mountain area LA Fitness, Gwinnett police sayConyers man identified as gunman who caused SWAT situation that shut down Interstate 85Peachtree Ridge names four head coaches, including three Gwinnett gradsSuwanee continues to move ahead with downtown expansion projectsWill Smith and Chris Rock have a history that predates the Oscars slapAcademy 'condemns' actions of Will Smith at Oscars, starts 'formal review' of slapping incidentState slaps historic fine on Anthem/Blue Cross Blue Shield CollectionsWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for March 27, 2022ON THE MARKET: The pool at this Suwanee estate is stunning; and the bar and wine cellar aren't too shabby eitherPHOTOS: Former President Trump holds 'Save America Rally' in Banks County, GeorgiaPHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — March 28PHOTOS: Greek life premieres at Georgia Gwinnett CollegeON THE MARKET: This Johns Creek home boasts a stellar pool — and the indoor basketball court is also pretty coolGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — March 25-27IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from March 21-2710 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — March 27PHOTOS: Happy 90th! Providence Christian Academy celebrates Lamar Lussi's birthday CommentedOPINION: Republican re-districting of Board of Commissioners disrespects Gwinnett community (3)Gwinnett's move to nonpartisan school board elections affects candidate qualifying (2)Lawrenceville announces one-time citation waivers for people fined for parking in privately-owned lot on town square (2)Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts addresses questions about Learning 2025 program (2)Gwinnett County Public Schools names three new principals (2)No end to the worker shortage: America had 11.3 million jobs available in January (2)POLL: Are rising gas prices impacting you and your family? (1)Duluth Police Chief Randy Belcher announces plans to retire; Col. Jacquelyn Carruth will become department's first female chief (1)FBI arrests Duluth man who allegedly participated in Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol with coworker (1)America added 678,000 jobs in February, smashing forecasts (1) Featured Businesses Gas South District Administration Offices 6400 Sugarloaf Pkwy Ste 100, Duluth, GA 30097 +1(770)813-7500 Website Events Greater Atlanta Autos Gwinnett 725 Old Norcross Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 +1(770)963-9205 Website Fox Theatre 660 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308 +1(404)881-2100 Website Events Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: Yellow dust everywhere tells us it's allergy season. Do you suffer from seasonal allergies? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: Yes. It's annoying but I get by without any medication. No. I've never had any issues with seasonal allergies. Yes. I have to take medication when it gets real bad. No. I don't suffer from seasonal allergies but I suffer from other types of allergies. Yes. I wouldn't call them seasonal since I take medication/shots all year long. I don't know. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.