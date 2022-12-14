Ellen DeGeneres 'heartbroken' over death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

Ellen DeGeneres is "heartbroken" over the death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, pictured here in 2018.

 Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA/AP

Ellen DeGeneres has issued a statement regarding the death of her former talk show's longtime DJ and co-executive producer, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, saying on Wednesday that she's "heartbroken" over his passing.

"I'm heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light," she wrote on Instagram. "He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia."