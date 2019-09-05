Three years ago, two area high school students saw an opportunity to help their peers experiencing academic challenges.
The Elevate program began with Vicky Chung, now a senior at the Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology, and Yeon Lee, a senior at Lambert High School in Suwanee, working with eight students. Since its inception, the nonprofit has grown include more than a dozen high-school-aged teachers, who have offered assistance to nearly 50 students.
Chung said that she and Lee launched Elevate – which is held on Saturday mornings -- in response to parents reaching out to them seeking instructional assistance for their children.
“Three years ago, we decided to create this program because parents would come to us to tutor their kids, but they weren’t really in a financial position to do so,” she said. “That got us thinking. I really love language arts and Yeon really loves math, so we decided to come together to create this program to tutor kids in our community without payment.”
The primary goal of Elevate, Chung said, is to offer free academic help, with a secondary aim to serve as mentors for their younger proteges.
“We kind of act as brothers and sisters for some elementary and middle school kids because we both know there are a lot of things going on in schools and we felt we could kind of act as a sibling figure for them, like mentors,” she said. “So we don’t just teach – we do a lot of activities and parties and things like that. Overall, it’s been really, really fun.”
The 2019-2020 edition of Elevate is set to begin on Sept. 14.
Chung said that with an increase in teaching volunteers, she and Lee have assumed most of the administrative duties.
“We’ve been the head teachers; I’ve been teaching language arts and he’s been teaching math, but this year because we have so many students and so many teachers we’re more focused on the administration,” she said. “We need to make sure everything is going the right way and that we’re planning for everything. Now our classes are language arts and math, but we’re also going to offer test prep and we’ll have an activity session where students get to know the teachers.”
Elevate sessions are held at New Days Church in Duluth, where Chung and Lee both attend. Chung said she and Lee have been utilizing their own money to fund the program but they’ve recently established a GoFundMe page and are planning a car wash to raise money.
“We’ve been spending out of our own pockets,” said Chung. “So we realized we needed to start reaching out.”
Chung admitted she had no idea when Elevate started that it would become so popular, adding that it’s been gratifying to see the program – and the participants – grow.
“Honestly, this has been an incredible experience because we started with two teachers and eight kids, but seeing how much it’s grown and seeing how kids react when they see us, it’s been really fun,” she said.
And as part of their administrative duties, Chung and Lee are taking steps to ensure Elevate continues after they’ve graduated.
“That’s one of the reasons why we recruited more teachers,” said Chung. “We’ve also got underclassmen who are ready to take over after we leave.”
For more information on Elevate, visit www.atlelevate.wixsite.com/elevate. To donate to Elevate, visit the GoFundMe page at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/elevatetutors?member=2608944&utm_medium=email&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_email%2Binvitesupporters.