The Atlanta-based Big Green Egg company is well known for its unique ceramic cookers that represent the merger of ancient wisdom and innovative technology and have captured the fancy of outdoor chefs throughout the country.

In a celebration of everything live-fire cooked and in appreciation of those that do the cooking, Big Green Egg’s 25th annual EGGtoberfest is scheduled for Saturday at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville.