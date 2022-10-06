The Atlanta-based Big Green Egg company is well known for its unique ceramic cookers that represent the merger of ancient wisdom and innovative technology and have captured the fancy of outdoor chefs throughout the country.
In a celebration of everything live-fire cooked and in appreciation of those that do the cooking, Big Green Egg’s 25th annual EGGtoberfest is scheduled for Saturday at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville.
The event, which originated in 1998 in Atlanta as a “thank you” to Big Green Egg’s customers, will showcase food cooked on more than 250 Big Green Eggs by EGGhead cooks, Team Green members and Culinary Partner Chefs. EGGtoberfest will be held from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
A crowd of some 3,000 is expected to enjoy the cuisine prepared by new and seasoned EGGheads, with the fare ranging from moose kabobs and Alaskan salmon to exotic breakfast dishes, peach cobblers, rum-soaked apple cake, grilled pineapple, smoked turkey necks and barbecued meatloaf to many versions of pulled pork, ribs, sausages, brisket and crispy pizza. In addition, beverages will be available for purchase throughout the stadium.
There will be cooking demonstrations every hour on the Demo Stage and patrons can visit the baseball field where dozens of cooks will be preparing their favorite dishes, and can also go to Big Flavor Row to find teams grilling up their signature recipes and talking up the Big Green Egg.
Tickets for EGGtoberfest are $75 each, with a limit of four tickets per transaction. Children 12 and under – up to two children per ticketed adult – are admitted free of charge. Your ticket includes food sampling, beverages (with two drink coupons per ticketed patron that may be redeemed for Coca-Cola products, water or beer), a commemorative T-shirt and a special gift.
