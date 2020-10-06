Eddie Van Halen dies at 65 after cancer battle

Eddie Van Halen, the renowned lead guitarist of iconic rock group Van Halen, has died, according to a social media post by his son. He was 65.
"He was the best father I could ever ask for," his son, Wolf Van Halen, wrote in a note posted to Twitter. "Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift."
Wolf Van Halen said his father, whose full name was Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, died after a "long and arduous battle with cancer" on Tuesday morning.
"My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from this loss," his son added.
This story is developing ...
