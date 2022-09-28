The best part of "Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga" is that it manages to tell a complicated financial story with a fair amount of humor and context, in a way that doesn't demonize the various parties, which doesn't spare them from various levels of mockery. The result is a Netflix docuseries that, despite a few excesses, exposes the more ridiculous aspects of stock trading and where all that paper can come to resemble a house of cards.

The appeal of the GameStop story resided in the David-vs.-Goliath framework of online traders essentially banding together to buck conventional wisdom by investing in a perceived dinosaur stock, in the process threatening the cushy velvet-rope existence of giant hedge funds, whose arrogance regarding the initial encroachment began to resemblance hubris as it came crashing down on them.

