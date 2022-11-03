Dwyane Wade responds to ex-wife objecting to daughter's petition to change her name

Dwayne Wade (right) and his daughter Zaya Wade arrive for the "Cheaper by the Dozen" Disney premiere in Hollywood on March 16. Wade is firing back after his ex-wife accused him of trying to exploit their transgender daughter, Zaya.

 Chris Delmas/AFP/Getty Images

Dwyane Wade is firing back after his ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches-Wade, accused him of trying to exploit their transgender daughter, Zaya, by applying for a legal name and gender change for the teen.

The sports star took to his verified Instagram account after Funches-Wade filed an objection in a Los Angeles court in an attempt to block his petition filed in August to have the 15-year-old's birth name changed to Zaya and her gender to female.