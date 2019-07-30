Dunkin' will celebrate Atlanta Braves fans, and DD Perks members, with discounted hot and iced coffees in August as part of a fan appreciation promotion.
The doughnut chain, previously known as Dunkin' Donuts, is a Braves partner for the 2019 season and announced that DD Perks members in Georgia can get $1 medium hot or iced coffees on every Monday throughout the month. The promotion is called "Fan Appreciation Mondays" and Dunkin' officials heavily highlighted Braves fans in particular in their announcement.
“Summers in Atlanta are synonymous with Braves baseball, and Dunkin’ is proud to be a part of this tradition and keep fans fueled and cheering loudly,” Dunkin’ Integrated Marketing Manager Melissa Goulette said.
“We are really excited to reward fans with our new $1 Fan Appreciation Mondays offer and give them another opportunity to showcase their Braves pride!”
The offer will be available at Dunkin' locations in the Atlanta, Albany, Columbus, Macon and Savannah markets. The kickoff for its Fan Appreciation Mondays discounts will coincide with the team's game against the Minnesota Twins on Aug. 5.
It will continue through Aug. 26.
Dunkin' officials said the offer is limited to one coffee per DD Perks member and excludes the Cold Brew. The doughnut chain also said additional charges may apply to AlmondMilk and espresso shots.