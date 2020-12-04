Duluth officials are asking children to bring their letters to Santa to the city Saturday so they can send them during the annual Deck the Hall event on the Duluth Town Green.
Santa will be on hand for the event, which runs from 1-6 pm, but Santa will be flying back to the North Pole at 5 pm.
"To ensure that Santa and all of his hard-working elves remain safe, Mr. Claus will be posing for photographs from inside of his snow globe, and guests will be invited to pose for a free professional picture outside," the city of Duluth said.
All photos will be available for free digital download the week after the event.
“We are looking forward to keeping the tradition of Deck the Hall alive while providing a socially distanced holiday experience for our community,” said Event Coordinator Kristin Edwards.
Event-goers will also have the opportunity to get a free holiday caricature while enjoying live music. In addition to the many Downtown restaurants, there will be a few snack and hot cocoa vendors onsite.
For more information, go to www.duluthga.net/events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.