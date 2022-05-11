The Southeastern Festivals and Events Association recognized the City of Duluth as one of the best in the region for its events and creative efforts over the last year.
On April 26, at the virtual SFEA Kaleidoscope Award show, the City of Duluth was awarded:
• Diversity, Equality & Inclusion Initiative Award: Pride Pop-Up
• Best Promotional Poster: Duluth Farmers Market (designed by Accent Creative Group)
• Best Festival or Event Video: GA Followers Fridays-N-Duluth Collab (Produced by Steal the Sun Productions)
• Best Event Within an Event: Fridays-N-Duluth Presents Dog Days of Summer
• Best Photo-Op: Fall Pop-Up at the Duluth Farmers Market
• Best Social Media
• Best Children’s Programing: Back-to-School Bubblepalooza
The awards were accepted by Events Coordinator Jessica Gross and Senior Marketing Coordinator Talore Ruedt..
The SFEA Kaleidoscope Awards, which recognizes the marketing, programming and overall event, acknowledges the highest level of achievement in the festival and event industry throughout the southeast United States.
The mission of SFEA is to strengthen, educate and unify the festivals and events industry throughout the Southeast. Comprised of festival and event planners, venues, and industry service providers.
