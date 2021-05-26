The ArtsBridge Foundation recently announced the 2021 Shuler Awards winners, and Duluth High School was honored for best showstopper.
Duluth was honored for its performance of “Sister Act, Jr.”
Presented as the Shuler Hensley Awards —also known as the Shuler Awards or The Shulers and named for the Marietta-born star of the stage and screen—winners and nominees are recognized as the best of the state’s high school musical theatre students and schools.
The complete broadcast of Shuler Award winner presentations and scholarship announcements is available online via GPB.org/events/television/2021/05/20/2021-shuler-awards.
Fashioned after Broadway’s Tony Awards, this year’s Shuler Award winners span seven public and private schools from six counties across the Peach State from a pool of 17 nominees from 20 competing schools.
The year’s winners are:
♦ Overall Production – Ringgold High School, Ringgold, Ga. (Catoosa Co.) for “Anastasia”
♦ Direction – Jané Ellis, Ringgold High School, Ringgold, Ga. (Catoosa Co.) for “Anastasia”
♦ Music Direction – Jané Ellis, Ringgold High School, Ringgold, Ga. (Catoosa Co.) for “Anastasia”
♦ Orchestra – Tim Hinck, Heritage High School, Ringgold, Ga. (Catoosa Co.) for “Into the Woods”
♦ Best Performance by a Leading Actress – Isabella Chaney, Greenbrier High School, Evans, Ga. (Columbia Co.) for “Carousel”
♦ Best Performance by a Leading Actor – Ari Mikels, Lakeview High School, Atlanta (DeKalb Co.) for “Urinetown”
♦ Best Performance by a Supporting Actress – Kaylan Gaines, Gordon Central High School, Calhoun, Ga. (Gordon Co.) for “Little Women”
♦ Best Performance by a Supporting Actor – Cody Ogle, Ringgold High School, Ringgold, Ga. (Catoosa Co.) for “Anastasia”
♦ Best Performance by a Featured Performer – Catherine Hughes, Gordon Central High School, Calhoun, Ga. (Gordon Co.) for “Little Women”
♦ Choreography – Jade Lambert-Smith/Briana Bunkley, Tri-Cities High School, East Point, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for “Fela!”
♦ Ensemble – Ringgold High School, Ringgold, Ga. (Catoosa Co.) for “Anastasia”
♦ Scenic Design – Cody Ogle, Ringgold High School, Ringgold, Ga. (Catoosa Co.) for “Anastasia”
♦ Costume Design – Sarah Grace Fries, Ringgold High School, Ringgold, Ga. (Catoosa Co.) for “Anastasia”
♦ Showstopper – Duluth High School, Duluth, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.) for “Sister Act, Jr.”
♦ Show-Must-Go-On Spotlight Award – Tri-Cities High School, East Point, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for “Fela!”
As the leading actress and actor, respectively, Chaney and Mikels will represent Georgia in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards program named The Jimmy Awards and participate in this year’s virtual awards show on July 15, with merit scholarships and professional opportunities up for grabs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.