Duluth Mayor Nancy Harris said the 37th annual Fall Festival is significant beyond the economic impact it’s had on the city.
The estimated 75,000 people who will converge on Duluth’s downtown between Thursday and Sunday will be a mix of out-of-towners, residents and some former residents of Duluth drawn back by the allure of the festival.
“We’ve had a lot of people say this is how they found out about Duluth,” Harris said. “They saw the community involvement.”
That community involvement includes more than 400 volunteers and what the city claims in Gwinnett County’s largest parade with more than 3,000 participants. At 10 a.m. Saturday, the parade will start near Coleman Middle School on Main Street and continues to Ga. Highway 120 and turns south of Buford Highway.
“For people that do move, it’s a reason to come back,” Harris said. “People plan high school reunions on this weekend. I’ve had several say their children come home from college to attend.”
That people come back, particularly college students and young professionals, means the city is accomplishing one of it long-term goals. The city of Duluth has the vision to bring amenities and services that attract young professionals, who are the future of economic sustenance in Duluth. While it’s one thing for the city to host events that attract millennials like the Fall Festival, another part of that mission is to use the festival to improve downtown.
Harris is a perfect example of how the festival’s partnership with the city has become an economic driver for nearly four decades. Harris and Herb Hoffman are 2019 Duluth Fall Festival co-chairs. Harris, Duluth’s mayor since 2007, is serving as festival chair for the first time since 2012.
Harris said the festival’s economic impact is two-fold. There’s the direct impact that hosting roughly 75,000 in and around Duluth’s downtown has on local businesses.
“The businesses are so busy, it’s overwhelming,” Harris said. “In a lot of ways it’s more work for them, but the good news is it gives them some more exposure.”
The festival has funded additions to downtown since 1993. The earliest acquisitions were trees, shrubs, planters, brick sidewalks, lampposts and some building renovations. The festival has since funded the purchase of land that’s now Taylor park, a 9-11 memorial, bike racks, parking, Parson’s Alley plaza Red Clay Music Foundry signage and equipment for public works and the parks department.
Those projects amount to more than $3 million over 37 years. Fall Festival visitors have witnessed downtown development in Duluth since 2015, and that’s also the case this year. A parking deck and Marriott Courtyard is under construction behind the Duluth Festival Center, set to open in March 2021. In October, Greystar will build a 180-unit apartment complex at the corner of Hardy and Hill streets. The Duluth branch of the Gwinnett County Library will start site work later this year.
“There are some major projects that have happened from the festival,” Harris said. “The Fall Festival Committee does work hand-in-hand with the city. They work right alongside us well.”