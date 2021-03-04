In her job as events coordinator for the city of Duluth, Kristin Edwards is tasked with putting on engaging and fun events. According to the Southeast Festivals and Events Association, it’s a job Edwards has done well.
Edwards was recently named Director of the Year by the organization, which recognized her efforts in providing Duluth with a fun, creative outlet, even during the challenging times of the pandemic.
Although she was disappointed, this tough but necessary decision did not stop Kristin from continuing to plan virtual and socially distanced events to bring entertainment to the community.
Edwards has been coordinating events for Duluth since March of 2019. Though most city events were canceled in 2020, city officials said Edwards overcame her disappointment to re-think what the city could do with events.
“During lockdown, a few virtual events were hosted,” city officials said in a statement. “This included a TikTok Challenge and a Duluth Shines talent competition. Once lockdown was lifted, (Kristin) really sprang into action. Her top priority was to stay on top of the current executive order given by Governor Kemp to ensure that we were following all restrictions and taking the proper precautions.”
The first step back into normalcy was weekly Duluth Live “events.” These events consisted of music every Friday, Saturday and Sunday on the Town Green main stage and in Parsons Alley.
The live musical performances were not meant to draw a crowd but rather enhance the ambiance for those that were utilizing the outdoor dining space. Other socially distanced activities were creatively themed photo-ops, Seek Duluth scavenger hunts, and a drive-in theater. The season ended with the annual Deck the Hall event which featured unique social distancing activities including photos with Santa inside a snow globe, free caricatures and tree lighting.
Edwards accepted the award virtually during the annual SFEA Conference Feb. 24. The SFEA Kaleidoscope Awards, which recognizes the marketing, programming and overall event, acknowledges the highest level of achievement in the festival and event industry throughout the southeast United States.
The mission of SFEA is to strengthen, educate and unify the festivals and events industry throughout the Southeast. Comprised of festival and event planners, venues, and industry service providers, SFEA was founded to strengthen the festival and event industry throughout the southeast United States by hosting educational sessions, networking opportunities, award recognition, and additional events throughout the year; thus allowing for continued professional growth within the festivals and events industry.
