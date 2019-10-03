Duluth’s second Beer and Wine Festival is set for Saturday at the Duluth Town Green.
The festival will feature more than 75 craft beers and 25 wines.
“We love partnering with the Atlanta Sport and Social Club to bring this fun event to our community!” Event Coordinator Kristin Edwards said.
There will be live music from Citizen Gold and The Night Howlers, food trucks and an adult game zone.
Ticket prices start at $54 for admission, including complimentary beer and wine samples for the duration of the festival and a souvenir tasting glass. The Duluth Beer & Wine Festival is for adults 21 and over.
Tickets can be purchased online at duluthbeerand winefest.com.