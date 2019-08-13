Drinkers, rejoice — the Duluth Beer and Wine Festival is back on the Duluth Town Green on Saturday, Oct. 5.
Tickets are on sale now for the event, which will run from noon to 5 p.m.
A craft beer and wine lover’s paradise, the festival offers complimentary samplings of more than 75 craft beers and 30 wines hand-selected by Duluth Package Store.
In addition to offering beer from some of the country’s top craft breweries, the festival will showcase a selection of local breweries and wineries including: New Realm, Orpheus, Creature Comforts and Mercier Orchards.
Along with complimentary beer and wine samples, the festival will feature live entertainment, festival games, local food vendors and craft cocktails available for purchase.
The event is open to the public, with tickets for unlimited craft beer and wine samples starting at ranging from $25-$60.
For updates and more information, visit duluthbeerandwinefest.com