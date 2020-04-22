Duluth officials are encouraging residents to be creative with how their occupy their time while sheltering in place because of the COVID-19 coronavirus disease outbreak — and to share videos of that creativity on social media.
The city announced it is hosting a TikTok Challenge where residents can make a video and post it on TikTok while tagging the city's account (@CityofDuluthGA) and the hashtag #SoDuluth. The city must be tagged, and the hashtag included for the video to be considered part of the contest.
The videos can be of people showing off their dance moves, sharing a humorous quarantine story or any other subject people want to share.
“We hope this challenge will inspire Duluthians of all ages to continue engaging with our community, even if it is through a virtual connection," Duluth Senior Marketing Coordinator Talore Ruedt said. "We cannot wait to see all of the creative entries start to come in.”
Residents can post as many videos as they like, but they must be family friendly, according to city officials. After videos are posted, the person whose video gets the most votes by April 30 will receive a $50 gift card to a local business. Residents can vote for videos by searching for #SoDuluth on TikTok and clicking "Like" on their favorite videos.
City officials said any video that are uploaded as part of the challenge could be downloaded by officials and shared across Duluth's social media platforms.
