Drake reveals new album artwork by Damien Hirst Jack Guy, CNN Aug 31, 2021 The artwork for "Certified Lover Boy" was released on Instagram. From champagnepapi/Instagram Drake has revealed the artwork for his upcoming album "Certified Lover Boy," designed by British artist Damien Hirst.The cover, which features 12 "pregnant woman" emojis of various skin tones wearing different color tops, was posted on Drake's Instagram accounts on Monday."CERTIFIED LOVER BOY SEPTEMBER 3," reads the caption on a post on his personal account, referring to the release date of the album. "1 of 2 By Damien Hirst," says the caption on a post from the official @drakerelated account, suggesting the existence of an alternate design.The album was originally slated for release in January 2021."Certified Lover Boy" will be Drake's sixth full-length studio album -- 2018's "Scorpion" being his most recent.In April last year, the rapper released "Dark Lane Demo Tapes," a mixtape of 14 songs featuring guest appearances from Chris Brown, Giveon, Young Thug and Playboi Carti. Hirst is one of the most famous names from the Young British Artists movement of the late 1980s and 90s.An enfant terrible of the art world, Hirst made his name by using everyday objects to shocking effect, questioning the very nature of art.His signature pieces have included a human skull studded with diamonds and dead animals submerged in formaldehyde.The auction record for a single Hirst work is "The Golden Calf" -- a dead calf in a tank of formaldehyde -- which sold for $13.4 million in 2008.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 