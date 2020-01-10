Drake and Future debut 'Life is Good' video

Drake and Future are keeping busy in their latest music video.
The rappers work several jobs in the video for "Life is Good."
It features them getting their hands dirty as garbage men, mechanics, fast-food workers, chefs, IT workers and more.
Directed by Little X, the video also includes cameos by some of their hip-hop colleagues, like Big Bank Black, Lil Yachty, 21 Savage and Mike Will Made it.
Drake and Future last collaborated on "Blue Tint" in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.