Rapper, producer and entrepreneur Dr. Dre is back home after being hospitalized for more than a week in Los Angeles, according to his attorney Peter Paterno.
"He's home and on the mend," Paterno said in a brief email to CNN on Sunday.
Paterno did not provide additional details on the 55-year-old's condition.
The news comes over a week after Dr. Dre, who is a seven-time Grammy winner, shared his own update on Instagram.
"Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I'm doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team," Dr. Dre wrote in the caption of his Instagram post on January 5. "I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!"
Others in the music industry posted updates about Dr. Dre's health on their social media accounts over the weekend.
"Update: Just Facetimed with @drdre," rapper Ice-T tweeted on Friday. "He just made it home. Safe and looking good."
Musician Focus took to his Instagram to post a picture of Dr. Dre in a studio. The caption of the image, which Focus posted on Saturday, read: "My Big Bro is Super Good!!! We Working..."
CNN's Hollie Silverman contributed to this report.
