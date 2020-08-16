The COVID-19 novel coronavirus disease pandemic has caused many places to cancel events for much of this year, and Lawrenceville is no exception. But the city has also been able to see an unexpected benefit from the pandemic.
Construction crews working on one of the city’s major downtown projects, the parking deck between Chestnut and Jackson Streets have been able to make good progress on that project, according to City Manager Chuck Warbington.
“We’re adding almost 400 spaces ... and this actually ahead of schedule,” Warbington said. “The parking deck for the hotel area should be open sometime around Thanksgiving.”
The parking deck, which will eventually have a Hilton Tapestry boutique hotel called The Lawrence built on top of and around it, is one of two major projects that are underway right on or just off the Lawrenceville Square right now.
The other major downtown project is the Performing Arts Center that is under construction on Clayton Street, across the street from the Gwinnett County Historic Courthouse. It will serve as an expansion of the Aurora Theatre, which has an agreement to operate the center for the city.
Parking deck moving ahead quickly
Although the performing arts center and the hotel projects are both expected to make major impacts on the downtown area, the parking deck, — which is the public side of a public-private partnership for the hotel project — is key piece of the puzzle.
Once it is completed, it will significantly increase the number of people who can park downtown for events, such as performances at the performing arts center. It will also provide some parking for the 120-room hotel, which will be the only hotel in downtown Lawrenceville.
The anticipation is that it will be able to open for public use about four or five months earlier than previously expected.
“It’s way ahead of schedule,” Warbington said. “We were hoping to have it in the spring (of 2021), and it appears we’re going to have it late this fall, which would be sometime around Thanksgiving.”
The reason why it is so ahead of schedule is because of COVID-19.
“We took advantage of COVID in regards to construction,” Warbington said. “A lot of (the contractor’s) other projects that they were working on were put on hold, so they sent all of their crews to this project so they’ve really hit the ground running on that project.”
Warbington said all of the stormwater infrastructure for the deck has been installed. Walls are also beginning to go up at the site, which required a large hole to be excavated between Crogan, Luckie, Jackson and Chestnut Streets.
“The first level should be done hopefully sometime in August,” the city manager said.
Once the parking deck is finished, NorthPointe Hospitality — which is developing the hotel portion — will then set about building the hotel on top of and around the deck. Although the parking deck is moving along quickly, Warbington said the city is still expecting the hotel to open in 2022.
Performing Arts Center exterior getting closer to being finished
While the parking deck is nearly half a year ahead of schedule, the previously announced timeline for the performing arts center is still in place.
Warbington said the expectation is that the center will open, and be able to start hosting performances and other events — depending on the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic — next spring.
Much of the exterior walls are up now for the center with bring being installed as well.
“When you have the pre-cast panels, the outside can go up fairly quickly, (but) we’re still looking at an early spring opening,” Warbington said.
The panel installation allows exterior construction to go so quickly that the panel installation is already finished and a crane brought in for that part of the project has already been removed. the crews working on the project are now doing masonry and concrete work so the exterior can be finished.
The main reason why the previously anticipated timeline for opening the center is still in place even though the outside appears to be going up quickly, however, is because the interior still needs to be worked on.
“You’ll see it dried in, and then the interior will start to develop from there,” Warbington said.
Once the center is completed, it will have a 500-seat state of the art main stage, as well as a cabaret stage, rehearsal areas, offices and educational spaces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.