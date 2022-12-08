Doria Ragland has described how she realized Prince Harry was "the one" for her daughter Meghan in the highly anticipated Netflix documentary series released Thursday.

In her first extensive public comments, Ragland also admitted fears for her safety and her regrets as a parent. "The last five years have been challenging," she said.

