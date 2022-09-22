The waves of off-screen drama and gossip surrounding "Don't Worry Darling" has put director Olivia Wilde's second movie in an awkward spot, unable to justify the hype (it's at best OK) but probably well advised to cash in on it. Florence Pugh makes the strongest case for seeing the film, but given how in-demand she is, if you miss this one, don't worry.

The darkly mysterious concept represents a marked departure from Wilde's impressive debut with "Booksmart," a small coming-of-age movie that hit all the right notes. Given a chance to step up in class, the actor turned director has assembled a topnotch cast, but in a story that teases the buildup a bit too long and doesn't pay it off very neatly; indeed, the ending becomes what the movie's driving force speaks of endeavoring to avoid -- namely, chaos.

