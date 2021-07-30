Dolly Parton supports Britney Spears and can relate By Lisa Respers France, CNN Jul 30, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dolly Parton has weighed in on the #FreeBritney movement.During an appearance Thursday on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," the legendary country star was asked about Britney Spears and her conservatorship battle."Well, I try to not get involved in other people's business," Parton said. "I think she is a wonderful artist and I think she's a wonderful girl and I only wish her the best." Spears has been fighting to end having her father, Jamie Spears, legally control her life and career.Parton said she gets it. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. "I understand all those crazy things," she said. "I went through a lot of that myself through a big lawsuit in my early days with Porter Wagoner trying to get out on my own."I understand where she is coming from and how she feels. So, I hope that all turns out the way that it should."So, to sum it all up it sounds like Parton hopes life treats Spears kind and she hopes she has all she dreams of. We will always love you, Dolly Parton.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 