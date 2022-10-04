Dolly Parton, Sissy Spacek and more pay tribute to Loretta Lynn

Dolly Parton, Martina McBride, and other celebrities react to death of country singer Loretta Lynn, seen here in September 2014, in Nashville, Tennessee.

 Mark Zaleski/AP

The love for Loretta Lynn flowed freely Tuesday after news of her death at the age of 90 was announced.

Lynn was mourned on social media by friends and fans who admired the pioneering woman of country music, whose story was told in the 1980 film "Coal Miner's Daughter."