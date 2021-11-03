Dolly Parton shares sweet throwback picture with husband Carl Dean By Marianne Garvey Nov 3, 2021 34 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dolly Parton is showing her love for her husband of 55 years, Carl Thomas Dean.The legendary singer, who turned 75 this year, took to Instagram with a throwback picture of herself and Dean holding hands. Dean has a (seemingly photoshopped) Dolly Parton T-shirt on."Find you a partner who will support you like my Carl Dean does!" Parton wrote. Fans loved the picture, with one writing, "Carl Dean is super handsome!"Another commented, "What a love story." Parton first met Dean at a Nashville laundromat the day after she arrived in the city. The two renewed their wedding vows in 2016 for their 50th anniversary.Parton's post is a promotion for the Dolly Vintage Collage Tee, which is currently on sale for $35 on her website.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Most popular posts from the Gwinnett Daily Post Get the most popular posts on GwinnettDailyPost.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Celebrities Dolly Parton Carl Thomas Dean Dolly Parton T-shirt Commerce Literature Collage Picture Throwback Tee More Entertainment Entertainment Dolly Parton shares sweet throwback picture with husband Carl Dean By Marianne Garvey 34 min ago 0 Entertainment Why You Won’t Be Seeing ‘FBI’ Crossovers Like One Chicago’s Meredith Jacobs, TV InsiderUpdated 7 min ago 0 Entertainment Who are the Eternals? Get to know the Marvel Cinematic Universe's newest heroes By Scottie Andrew, CNN 1 hr ago 0 Entertainment Airbnb will rent out Carrie Bradshaw's 'Sex and the City' apartment for two nights in November By Scottie Andrew, CNN 1 hr ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines Why You Won’t Be Seeing ‘FBI’ Crossovers Like One Chicago’s Jay-Z joins Instagram ‘Saved by the Bell’ Gets Competitive With School Spirit in Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO) Saints WR Michael Thomas (ankle) to miss rest of season {{title}} Trending Recipes Latest Prince Andrew could go to trial in sexual abuse case by next fall, judge says An ancient fireball turned miles of the world's driest desert into glass Minneapolis voters reject policing overhaul ballot measure prompted by George Floyd's murder Gwinnett Health Fair to offer free health screenings Saturday in Buford University of Florida professors say they'll fight state restrictions on their testimony in a voting rights case » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGwinnett County Public Schools police arrest students in five recent threats against schools; additional cases remain under investigationLawrenceville police ID suspect in shooting of 16-year-old Central Gwinnett High School student; victim remains on life supportFour Gwinnett schools moving up in latest Georgia High School Association reclassificationDanica McKellar Leaving Hallmark to Join GAC FamilyGwinnett commissioners reject decriminalization of small marijuana possession — then postpone a final decisionGwinnett men included in federal indictments involving alleged conspiracy to sell methamphetamineLilburn abuzz with redevelopment activity across the cityAs municipal election days arrives on Tuesday, Dacula and Braselton feature Gwinnett's only contested mayoral racesPolice seeking information on driver in fatal hit and run on Cruse RoadGwinnett High School Football Region Standings CollectionsMUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County JailGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this Halloween weekend in Gwinnett County — Oct. 29-31Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Oct. 31, 2021IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Oct. 25-31ON THE MARKET: This Suwanee area home features a wine cellar, golf course viewsPHOTOS: Scenes from Lawrenceville's Mac & Cheese FestivalPHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — Nov. 1PHOTOS: Lawrenceville Boo Fest Treat Trail and Movie33 spooky dessert recipes for this HalloweenPHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Nov. 1 CommentedGwinnett commissioners postpone decision on decriminalizing marijuana for one month (5)McConnell endorses Herschel Walker's Senate bid in sign of growing GOP establishment support (2)Gov. Brian Kemp uses trip to Texas border to call for action on illegal immigration (2)Medical examiner: Preliminary results indicate Gwinnett police recruit died from hypertensive heart disease (2)Gwinnett schools concerned about TikTok challenge calling on students to slap teachers 'on the backside' (2)MELVIN EVERSON: John Lewis Voting Rights Act is great for Democrats, bad for Georgia (1)Fact-checking Biden's CNN town hall in Baltimore (1)Two mixed-use developments planned near downtown Sugar Hill (1)Georgia businesses pushing back on Biden's tax compliance agenda (1)THOMAS: The Pandora papers (1) Featured Businesses Gwinnett County Gwinnett County Government, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 770-822-8000 Website Events Aurora Theatre 128 W Pike St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 678-226-6222 Website Events Fabric World Inc 1555 E Park Place Blvd, Stone Mountain, GA 30087 770-413-7655 Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: Which character from the 80's TV show, The Golden Girls, best matches your personality? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: Blanche Dorothy Sophia Rose Dreyfus (the neighbor's dog) I'm not sure. I've never watched the show. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.