Dolly Parton is the latest recipient of Jeff Bezos' Courage and Civility Award recipient.

"Jeff and I are so proud to share that we have a new Bezos Courage and Civility Award winner — a woman who gives with her heart and leads with love and compassion in every aspect of her work," Bezos' girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, posted on Instagram alongside a video of their speech Friday before awarding the grant to the country music legend. "We can't wait to see all the good that you're going to do with this $100 million award, @DollyParton."