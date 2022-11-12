Dolly Parton is the latest recipient of Jeff Bezos' Courage and Civility Award recipient.
"Jeff and I are so proud to share that we have a new Bezos Courage and Civility Award winner — a woman who gives with her heart and leads with love and compassion in every aspect of her work," Bezos' girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, posted on Instagram alongside a video of their speech Friday before awarding the grant to the country music legend. "We can't wait to see all the good that you're going to do with this $100 million award, @DollyParton."
Parton is also known for her philanthropy. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Parton donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center's vaccine research efforts. It was partly used to fund Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine.
"I just felt so proud to have been part of that little seed money that will hopefully grow into something great and help to heal this world," she said. "I'm a very proud girl today to know I had anything at all to do with something that's going to help us through this crazy pandemic."
In 1988, Parton established the Dollywood Foundation, and eventually The Imagination Library, a program that helps children across the world access books.
Among her philanthropic efforts in her home state of Tennessee, Parton also created the Dolly Parton Scholarship, which provides $15,000 to recipients towards a college education.
