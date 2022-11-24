Dolly Parton celebrates Miley Cyrus's 30th birthday

Miley Cyrus (left) and Dolly Parton are pictured here in a split image.

 Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA/AP/Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Dolly Parton paid tribute to her goddaughter Miley Cyrus on her 30th birthday.

Cyrus celebrated her special day on November 23, and Parton posted two photos of her and the fellow singer cozied up.