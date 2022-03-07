Dolly Parton and James Patterson team up for a novel about an aspiring country singer By Marianne Garvey, CNN Mar 7, 2022 Mar 7, 2022 Updated 19 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Dolly Parton and bestselling author James Patterson have written a novel together, a thriller titled "Run, Rose, Run." Getty Images/AP This cover image released by Little, Brown and Company shows "Run Rose Run" by Dolly Parton and James Patterson. Little, Brown and Company/AP Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dolly Parton and bestselling author James Patterson have written a novel together, a thriller titled "Run, Rose, Run."The book, out Monday, is a look at the challenges of trying to make it in the music industry.Parton said it draws from her own life experiences. "It shows a lot of the dark side of that -- people that have been in it, like me, you know that, because you've lived it," Parton told "CBS Sunday Morning," which published an excerpt of the book.

The novel focuses on Rose, a young country singer and songwriter from Nashville who is keeping a secret that could ruin her career. The character experiences difficulties as her star rises.

"People that will rip you off, they try to steal your songs, they'll con you, they'll do whatever. I have seen it all," Parton said.

Patterson pitched the idea of working with Parton back in 2019, the singer said, adding she hopes they'll eventually make a movie version of the story.

Parton is releasing a new album of original songs inspired by the book. She hosts the 57th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards on March 7.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Tags Cnn Arts And Entertainment Business And Industry Sectors Business, Economy And Trade Celebrities Country Music Dolly Parton James Patterson Media Industry Music Music And Dance Music Groups And Artists Music Industry Musical Styles Singers And Musicians Literature Singing Novel Singer Rose Thriller Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Log In

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. 