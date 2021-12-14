You don’t need a 10-gallon hat and spurs to be a cowboy.
The Gwinnett Daily Post and Professional Bull Riders are partnering to find a local citizen who embodies what it means to be a modern cowboy.
“Be Cowboy” is a nod to the original trail-blazing men and women of the Wild West who sought opportunity and a better life for themselves and their families through dedication and hard work. Modern cowboys and cowgirls embody toughness, courage, respect, determination and patriotism for any flag.
At the upcoming event Jan. 22-23 at Gas South Arena, the PBR will honor an individual who embodies “Be Cowboy” values. Submissions can be made at gwinnettdailypost.com/contests and click on the "Be Cowboy" entry. Please place your nominations by Dec. 31, 2021.
PBR says anyone can be a cowboy, from school teachers, firefighters and police, to community leaders, single moms, veterans and kids making a difference in their communities “Be Cowboy” honorees for each event can be nominated by anyone.
The “Be Cowboy” campaign is part of PBR’s season-long mission to unite communities, acknowledge local heroes and inspire the Native American and special needs communities.
“Be Cowboy” will focus on youth advocacy with seminars that will highlight Western literature in partnering with the National Day of the Cowboy’s Read ‘em Cowboy program.
To “Be Cowboy” you need only to live honestly, fairly and respectfully with pride, integrity and humility — no chaps or buckles necessary.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.