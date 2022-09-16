"Do Revenge" has all the makings of an attention-generating machine, combining a "Mean Girls" vibe with the stars of two popular teen franchises in Camila Mendes ("Riverdale") and Maya Hawke ("Stranger Things"). It's too bad the Netflix movie doesn't match those qualities, offering a mishmash of homages that's mildly diverting but can't ace the final.

The most obvious inspiration in this second film from director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Netflix's "Someone Great") would be Alfred Hitchcock's oft-copied "Strangers on a Train," as a pair of high-school students meet, realize they have simmering grudges against different people and discuss the prospect of teaming up to take revenge against them.

