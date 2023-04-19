As the current “Disney On Ice” tour begins winding down, skater Sam Devroye said he’s pleased that his first outing with the iconic organization has gone well.
“This is my first tour and it’s been great — it’s been all I could ask for,” said Devroye during a recent phone interview from a tour stop in Lexington, Kentucky. “I’ve had some great experiences along the way.”
“Disney On Ice” returns to Gas South Arena in Duluth for eight performances between Thursday, April 20 and Sunday, April 23.
The tour — which began last October — carries the theme of “Find Your Hero,” giving Devroye and his fellow skaters a busy night and a fitting opportunity to display their abilities.
“I’m an ensemble skater, so you’re going to see me in pretty much all the numbers throughout the show,” said the Maryland native. “We start with our high-energy opening number and move along to other fantastic production numbers, including ‘Be Our Guest’ from ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and ‘Under the Sea’ from The Little Mermaid.’ There are a lot of costume changes and we have a fantastic wardrobe team that makes us ready to go.”
An award-winning skater, Devroye was a competitive swimmer for a dozen years and also spent several years as a gymnast. He said he sees similarities between skating and gymnastics which have influenced his performances.
“I was a competitive gymnast from 8 to 10,” he said. “I have noticed a couple of benefits from that. The experiences I had from gymnastics have benefitted me with figure skating. I’ve been able to do some crazy tricks on the ice and we are able to do that with our shows with the ariel segments. There is a bit of a crossover, which has helped a lot.”
Devroye said he hopes to one day win a role as a featured skater and he was adamant that he’s found his creative home for the near future.
“It’s been a great time and I see myself doing this for quite a while,” he said. “Skating has always been a huge passion of mine — I’ve known this is what I wanted to do since I was around 15 years old.
“The travel is such a huge benefit, along with being able to perform. Seeing all these different places — the company takes you places you never thought you would ever go. Travelling is a great benefit, along with skating and doing what I’m passionate about.”
One of Devroye’s most memorable stops on his first “Disney On Ice” tour came in Hershey, Pennsylvania.
“One of the best places I’ve been so far is Hershey, Pennsylvania, because it’s near my hometown of Baltimore,” he said. “So I had a lot of family and friends come, and that was one of the most exciting parts of the tour, being able to showcase my passion.”
The tour concludes at the end of April in Louisiana, at which time Devroye said he’ll return home for a few months in anticipation of another extended road trip. He’s grown a great deal in the past six months and looks back on his maiden tour with satisfaction.
“I feel very proud,” said Devroye, who is studying art and performance through Arizona State Online, where he’s a sophomore. “I started this at 18, so I was taking a big leap into the adult life and jumping straight onto the road by myself was kind of nerve-racking, but I would say looking back, I don’t regret it at all.
“There have been incredible experiences along the way and I’ve met so many different people from different backgrounds. I’m just grateful I can share my passion with the world while being able to experience great things.”
