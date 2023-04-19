As the current “Disney On Ice” tour begins winding down, skater Sam Devroye said he’s pleased that his first outing with the iconic organization has gone well.

“This is my first tour and it’s been great — it’s been all I could ask for,” said Devroye during a recent phone interview from a tour stop in Lexington, Kentucky. “I’ve had some great experiences along the way.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.