For decades, Disney on Ice has been the Magic Kingdom on skates, where the world’s most famous mouse couple, princesses, duck and what ever Goofy is, whiz around, bringing Disney’s magic to the masses.
“For a long time, that’s the way Disney had done it,” DeeJay Weiss, a tour director for Disney on Ice. “But we are changing that with this show.”
“Disney on Ice presents Road Trip Adventures,” which rolls into State Farm Arena from Sept. 25-29, isn’t like any of its predecessors, as the show’s characters aren’t confined to the ice. They will also tell their stories while mingling with the crowd and hanging from the rafters.
“This is the most interactive show Disney on Ice has ever had,” Weiss said. “We are taking a more theatrical approach. We are taking our performance beyond just skating.
“We are going to have action going on all around the arena. Whether you are sitting in the lower level or the 300 level, you will have characters all around you. We’ve even added aerial and acrobatic elements where characters are flying way above the floor. Even if you’ve seen a Disney on Ice show, you’ve haven’t seen one like this.”
“Disney on Ice presents Road Trip Adventures” has also updated the movies it showcases, including newer releases such as “Toy Story 4” and “Mary Poppins Returns” along with staples like “Lion King,” “Frozen” and “Aladdin.” The show, which has two acts and a run time of an hour and 45 minutes with a 15-minute intermission, will also include “The Incredibles” and an array of princesses, including Rapunzel, Tiana, Moana and Snow White.
“And of course, you’ll have Disney’s ‘Big 4’ of Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy,” Weiss said.
“No matter how you define your family, ‘Road Trip Adventures’ encourages everyone to disconnect from their daily lives to reconnect with one another,” said Disney on Ice Creative Director Patty Vincent said. “The arena is our canvas, and we use that space to create a 360-degree experience that brings the heart of the show closer to families by stretching the performance area beyond the ice into the air and into the audience.”
“Disney on Ice presents Road Trip Adventures” is the next step in the company’s evolution of its shows. While the performance remains true to Disney’s values, it gives the audience a show with a fresh look.
It’s a needed change for the company, as many of the company’s previous “On Ice” shows — including “Worlds of Enchantment,” “Dream Big,” “100 Years of Magic,” “The Wonderful World of Disney of Ice,” “Mickey’s Search Party” and “Follow Your Heart” — all followed very similar formulas, preventing any of them from standing out.
“As a parent, I know how valuable time with your kids is and how increasingly more challenging it has become to not only carve out that time, but also to make those moments as memorable as possible,” said Nicole Feld, executive vice president and the producer for Feld Entertainment. “That’s why with this production, we wanted to design an atmosphere where families come together and interact with the performance to create something truly special. By the time the finale ends, more audience members than cast will have been on the ice creating family memories that can only happen at ‘Disney on Ice.’”