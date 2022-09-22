When she was a youngster, Nikki Czuhajewski experienced “Disney On Ice” for the first time at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Although she didn’t know it then, Czuhajewski (pronounced Chi-ev-skee) was seeing her future.
“I grew up skating and competing, and I got to see my first Disney On Ice when I was 7 or 8,” said Czuhajewski. “After that, I had that dream where when I grew up I wanted to be a professional figure skater and travel the country and meet skaters and perform live for an audience.”
Czuhajewski’s dream has come true as she’s now part of the ensemble of skaters who perform in “Disney On Ice Frozen & Encanto,” which visits Atlanta this week for 10 shows at State Farm Arena.
The show incorporates two of Disney’s biggest hits, with “Encanto” getting the Disney On Ice treatment for the first time.
A former Team USA skater for some seven years, Czuhajewski made her “Disney On Ice” debut in early September in Sunrise, Fla.
“It’s kind of surreal that I’m actually here,” said Czuhajewski, who appears in a variety of production numbers in both the “Frozen” and “Encanto” segments of the show. “I’ve been dreaming and thinking about it for many, many years.”
Just prior to her “Disney On Ice” audition earlier this year, Czuhajewski spent most of her young life in competitive skating. She’s a three-time Team USA International silver medalist, competed at the 2022 World Synchro Championships, was a U.S. Collegiate Junior Ladies champion in 2018 and was a six-time Solo Dance Series medalist, among other achievements.
The Michigan native assented that the differences between competing and performing are significant, but added there are some parallels.
“The presentation is similar,” she said. “You’re developing a character and a story to present. Even as a competitor, there’s always going to be a backstory, something that inspires you and something you present to the audience.
“With Disney, that same concept applies, except it’s a story everyone can relate to and knows and understands — their favorite Disney movies that come to life. It’s fun to do what Disney does and to see young people in the audience when they see their favorite characters come to life is exciting.”
For more information on “Disney On Ice Frozen & Encanto,” visit www.disneyonice.com/frozen-and-encanto/atlanta-ga-state-farm-arena
