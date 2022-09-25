Mickey and Minnie Mouse are in bind.
They’re planning a costume party with Goofy, Doc McStuffins, Alice, the Puppy Dog Pals, but mysterious things keep happening that could force them to cancel the festivities.
Can Spider-Man and his Marvel buddies save the day?
Find out in “Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza,” which takes the Fox Theatre stage on the afternoon of Nov. 26.
The show is filled with all-things Disney — dancing, singing, acrobatics and much more — as the Disney Junior production mixes classic Disney songs with new music.
Audiences will find out if Spidey and his superhero pals can stop whatever is behind weird green rain, wind and smoke that are threatening to cancel Mickey and Minnie’s costume party.
“It’s great to be able to bring the Disney Junior characters back on the road again, bigger and better, with incredible acrobatics, songs, and dances,” Jennifer Rogers Doyle, senior vice president, Networks Franchise Management, Integrated Planning, Licensing, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, said. “We know that families won’t want to miss the chance to see ‘Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends’ perform, as well as Mickey, Minnie, and their favorite Disney Junior pals.”
But the world’s most famous Mouse isn’t the only one headlining a show at the Fox this fall, as the historic venue has a mix of comedy, Broadway shows and Hall of Fame performers taking the stage in the coming months.
Here are five other shows you won’t want to miss:
Sept. 30 — Oct. 1: Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown Tour
One of America’s most polarizing comics and podcast hosts with more than 25 years of experience brings his inquisitive and intense comedy to the Fox.
Rogan, who has more than two decades of stand-up comedy experience, has six-hour long comedy specials, including “Joe Rogan: Strange Times,” which premiered on Netflix in October 2018.
Rogan’s podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” has an average weekly audience of 11 million.
While his Sept. 30 performance at the Fox is sold out, tickets remain for his Oct. 1 show.
The former host of the TV show “Fear Factor,” Rogan has provided color commentary for the Ultimate Fighting Championship since 2002.
Oct. 11: The Doobie Brothers -50th Anniversary Tour
Tom Johnston (guitar/vocals), Michael McDonald (vocals/keyboard), Pat Simmons (guitar) and John McFee (guitar) are hitting the road for the first time in more than 25 years for a tour that has more than 60 stops throughout North America.
Since forming in 1969, the Four-time Grammy Award winners and Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have sold more than 48 million albums. They have three multi-platinum albums, seven platinum albums, and 14 gold albums. The Doobie Brothers’ greatest hits record, “Best of the Doobies,” has sold more than 11 million copies.
“It’s almost a novelty to see a band that sings and plays and doesn’t have a big dance production that’s part of the show,” Simmons, one of the band’s founding members, said.
The band’s catalogue has no shortage of hits, which include “Listen To The Music,” “Rockin Down the Highway,” “Long Train Runnin’,” “Without You,” and “China Road,” among others.
“The songs,” Johnston, another of the band’s founding members, said. “When people get up and sing back at you, that’s the magic part.”
Oct. 21-23: Chicago — 25 Years of Razzle Dazzle
The longest-running American musical in Broadway history will play five shows, giving patrons plenty of chances to see the show that made songs such as “Cell Block Tango,” All That Jazz,” “When You’re Good to Mama and “Roxie” famous.
The show, which is set in the Windy City in the 1920, tells the tale of two rival murderesses locked up in Cook County Jail and are ready to do what it takes to ensure they have careers when they get out.
The show premiered in New York City on Nov. 14, 1996 and was an instant hit, going on to win six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards and a Grammy and eventually hitting stages in more than two dozen countries and in a dozen languages.
Nov. 11-13: The B-52s — The Farewell Tour
After nearly a half-century since first playing an impromptu jam session in Athens, the B-52s are capping an illustrious career with one final tour.
The B-52s have sold more than 7.6 million records, with 1989’s “Cosmic Thing,” which features the all-time classic “Love Shack,” accounting for about five million sold.
“No one likes to throw a party more than we do, but after almost a half-century on the road, it’s time for one last blowout with our friends and family . . . our fans,” Fred Schneider, the band’s singer and keyboardist, said.
Band members Kate Pierson, 74, Cindy Wilson, 65, Keith Strickland, 68 and Schneider, 71 are ready to pound out new wave songs like “Roam,” “Rock Lobster,” “Private Idaho,” and ‘Planet Claire” one more time in front of a live audience.
“I call this our Cher-well tour,” Pierson said told The New York Times, a reference to the singer Cher, who has staged one “farewell” tour after another. “Never say never.”
Nov. 25 Mannheim Steamroller Christmas
The entertainment industry’s longest-running concert tour stops in Atlanta to celebrate the Christmas season.
For more than 35 years, Mannheim Steamroller Christmas has spent the holiday season touring the country.
The tour’s long-lasting success can be traced to Chip Davis, the founder and creator of Mannheim Steamrolller, who in 1984 released a Christmas album that would revolutionize the music industry.
He’s sold more than 31.5 million Christmas albums, making him the No. 1 Christmas artist of all time, well ahead of Elvis Presley’s 17 million.
“I remember when I came out with my first Christmas album in 1984 followed by our first tour. Back then, many in the music industry said focusing on Christmas just wouldn’t work,” Davis said.
“Now, over 35 years later, we are still going strong. I want to thank our fans for making us part of their holiday tradition, especially after the hardships of the last few years. Today we often see multi-generational families join us during the holidays each year.”
