'Disenchanted' turns the page on a storybook ending to what comes after

Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph in "Disenchanted," premiering on Disney+.

 Jonathan Hession/Disney Enterprises, Inc

"Disenchanted" asks the existential question, "What comes after 'Happily Ever After?,'" which is, naturally, a sequel ... only (because it's 15 years later) for streaming. Amy Adams nimbly steps back into the role of an animated princess trying to adapt to the live-action world, in an epilogue to "Enchanted" that has moments of magic without completely delivering on the premise.

As recounted in storybook fashion, Adams' Princess Giselle settled down with her unexpected prince, single dad Robert (Patrick Dempsey), and had a baby with him. Yet life in fantastical Andalasia left her ill prepared for the monotony and drudgery of married life, causing her to seek a means of shaking up her humdrum reality.