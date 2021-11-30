“Dino Safari: A Walk-Thru Adventure,” which opened in mid-November at North Point Mall in Alpharetta, has been described as an experiential happening where visitors are able to get up-close-and-personal with more than 30 life-sized replicas of notable prehistoric inhabitants — ranging from the Tyrannosaurus Rex to the Spinosaurus.
For Tom Zaller, CEO of Imagine Exhibitions, “Dino Safari” is the latest in a long line of presentations designed to both entertain and educate. The Atlanta-based Imagine Exhibitions produces about 40 different immersive experiences in museums, schools and other venues throughout the world, attracting millions of visitors each year.
“What has kept me interested in this world is there is a blend – and ‘Dino Safari’ in Atlanta is a perfect example of it – of the idea of having an immersive and entertaining but also educational experience,” said Zaller, whose company is concurrently staging “Downton Abbey: The Exhibition” at Perimeter Pointe in Sandy Springs.
“It doesn’t always have to be educational but I like the idea, especially when you’re dealing with a family audience, that you do something where you’ll have a good time and you’ll actually learn something. You walk away having more than just a good time.”
“Dino Safari” was created in concert with Gregory M. Erickson, one of but 150 full-time professional dinosaur paleontologists in the world. Located in the upper level of North Point Mall, the exhibition displays how dinosaurs evolved over time with a variety of hands-on challenges for visitors to ponder. There’s also an interactive space for children and limited birthday party rooms will also be available.
A native of Cleveland, Ohio, Zaller has been involved in the entertainment industry since the age of 13, when he went to work for his brother’s production company. Zaller learned the rigging trade early, and within a few years was on the road with rock acts like Joe Walsh, Todd Rundgren and the Grateful Dead before a long association with magician and illusionist David Copperfield and a stint developing Titanic exhibitions across the world.
Zaller added that the North Point Mall installation represented the debut of “Dino Safari.”
“We have a lot of different dinosaur exhibitions we’ve done over the years, and during the pandemic all the museums we work with closed down, so we started to do drive-through Safari, so this is the first time we’re taking it inside and bringing all these other elements together,” he said.
The company – which also has offices in Las Vegas, Chicago and France – was not immune to the effects of the pandemic after venues were shuttered throughout the world.
“It was really hard for us,” said Zaller. “On March 13 (2020), we had to reduce our labor force and hunker down. We saw it coming and we knew museums’ visitation would dry up tomorrow and no museum would be able to pay us. We needed to figure out a way to survive this, so we hunkered down and used that time to do a lot of good soul-searching and strategizing about how we would get through it. But it was tough going from normal revenue to nothing overnight. It was definitely hard.
“We had to be there for our people. The good thing is because of the choices we made we were able to come out on the other side of this thing and regroup and refocus and take some risks that paid off and allow us to be where we are now and open ‘Dino Safari.’”
When asked what would be new from Imagine Exhibitions in 2022, Zaller said, “We’re always working on something new. The biggest thing we have right now is the ‘Harry Potter’ exhibition, which we open in February at the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia. It’s a new license we have that is very exciting for us because we’ve been working on that for the last couple of years. That’s our big next project.”
Zaller said the “Harry Potter” show would eventually hit Atlanta and added he’d love to create a space in town for future exhibitions.
“I’d love to see ‘Harry Potter’ come to Atlanta,” he said. “I’d like the bring all of our exhibitions to Atlanta – I’d like to find a venue in Atlanta that we could program permanently that fits all our needs. I’ve been looking for that for many years – and I’m still looking.”
For more information about “Dino Safari: A Walk-Thru Adventure,” visit www.dinosafari.com.
