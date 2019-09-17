Did they or didn't they? Jennifer Lawrence and fiancé spark marriage speculation

A sighting at the New York City Marriage Bureau has some people wondering if Jennifer Lawrence is now a married woman.
The Oscar winner and her fiancé, art dealer Cooke Maroney, were captured in photos published by Page Six outside the building, so naturally there is speculation they've tied the knot.
In June, Lawrence opened up about falling in love with Maroney on the podcast "NAKED With Catt Sadler."
"I definitely wasn't at a place where I was like, 'I'm ready to get married,' " she said. "I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him."
Page Six first broke news of the engagement in February, reporting the pair was "spotted having a cozy dinner" in New York, where Lawrence was "rocking a 'massive ring' on her finger."
The "Hunger Games" star, 29, reportedly started dating Maroney, 33, last summer.
Maroney is the director of Gladstone 64, a Manhattan art gallery.
CNN has reached out to a rep for Lawrence for comment.