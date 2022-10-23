When author Jeff Kinney started writing the "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" series more than 15 years ago, he set out to create a comic that would resonate with adults and live in the humor section of book stores.

"I'm really glad that I didn't know that I was writing for kids because I think that oftentimes when an adult writes a kid's book, they start with the lesson in mind. And so the priority of the book becomes the lesson," Kinney recalled in a recent interview with CNN. "I focus on humor and I focus on the things that would make me laugh. And I think that's part of the secret sauce of 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid.'"