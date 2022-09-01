"Meet in the Middle" will be one of the highlights when Diamond Rio plays The Bowl at Sugar Hill on Saturday night. But the fact the country band has a venue where they can meet — and entertain — local music fans is a testament to the vision of city officials.
The bowl has undergone a transformation since the first concert it hosted in 2014 — featuring the Bacon Brothers — and has become a go-to facility where fans can enjoy music at an accessible, outdoor venue.
Over the years acts such as Joan Jett, Pat Benatar, Collective Soul and others have played the bowl, which seats about 1,200. The idea is to draw people into Sugar Hill's burgeoning downtown area, which includes the E Center.
"We're trying to create a sense of community by bringing people downtown to a central location," said Victoria Richburg, communications coordinator for Sugar Hill. "We have an art museum, a splash pad and restaurants. We want people to spend the day in Sugar Hill leading up to the concerts."
Mo Pitney is the opener for Diamond Rio, and through the years Sugar Hill has booked a variety of artists and genres to play. Next up after Diamond Rio is acclaimed guitarist Robert Cray, who will play the bowl on Sept. 24.
Richburg said an announcement is coming for another concert at the bowl, which will be held Oct. 21, and there are currently two shows scheduled indoors at the city's Eagle Theater. Lit and Hoobastank will play Oct. 22 and John Berry brings his annual Christmas Tour to the theater on Nov. 25.
There is also a yet-to-be-announced show at the theater that will take place Dec. 15.
In each instance, the idea is to provide top-notch entertainment while showcasing the city.
"Our main goal is to introduce people to Sugar Hill and our concerts are a big part of that," Richburg said. "We want people to experience everything we have to offer."
