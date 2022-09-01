"Meet in the Middle" will be one of the highlights when Diamond Rio plays The Bowl at Sugar Hill on Saturday night. But the fact the country band has a venue where they can meet — and entertain — local music fans is a testament to the vision of city officials.

The bowl has undergone a transformation since the first concert it hosted in 2014 — featuring the Bacon Brothers — and has become a go-to facility where fans can enjoy music at an accessible, outdoor venue.

