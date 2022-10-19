Two powerful documentaries explore different aspects of Black history this week, in each case shedding light on misrepresented or under-covered chapters. Presented by Barack Obama's company under its Netflix deal, "Descendant" examines the discovery of a long-sunk ship that brought enslaved Africans to Alabama, while "The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks" reclaims a figure whose legacy was too often characterized as the product of tired feet.

"Descendant" tells the story of the Clotilda, the last known ship to convey Africans to America in 1860, before being intentionally scuttled in the Mobile river to conceal the crime. The history of that period echoes through to the present, given that relatives of those who endured that voyage are among the interested parties when remnants of the vessel -- long the stuff of local legend -- were located in 2019.