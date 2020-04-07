Demi Moore, Bruce Willis and their kids post matching pajama pic from isolation

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore are showing us how to self-isolate in style.
The actors posed for a photo wearing matching pajamas alongside their daughter, Scout Willis and her sister, Tallulah Willis' boyfriend, Dillon Buss.
Tallulah captioned the photo, "chaotic neutral."
Even the dog had its own matching green striped top.
In one of her Instagram comments, the youngest of the Willis daughters responded saying, "made the choice to quarantine together and have been together for 27 days taking every precaution."
Their eldest daughter, Rumer, is not pictured.
Willis is remarried to Emma Heming Willis and together they have two children.
Moore and Willis were married from 1987 to 2000 and have remained amicable.
Moore has shared photos of their family over the years, most recently last month in celebration of Willis' birthday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.