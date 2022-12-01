Harvey Weinstein's defense team began their closing remarks Thursday in the Los Angeles sexual assault trial against the former movie mogul, centering their argument around what attorney Alan Jackson said was a lack of evidence.

"Five words that sum up the entirety of the prosecution's case: 'Take my word for it,'" Jackson said. "'Take my word for it that he showed up at my hotel room unannounced. Take my word for it that I showed up at his hotel room. Take my word for it that I didn't consent. Take my word for it, that I said no.'"

