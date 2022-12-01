Defense and prosecution conclude closing remarks in Harvey Weinstein's 2nd rape trial. Jurors will soon deliberate

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein (left) interacts with his attorney, Mark Werksman, in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles on October 4.

 Etienne Laurent/Pool/Reuters/FILE

Both the defense and prosecution in the Los Angeles sexual assault trial against former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein concluded closing arguments Thursday, bringing the weekslong trial one step closer to jury deliberations.

A rebuttal from prosecutors to the defense attorney's closing remarks is expected to begin Friday morning. Jurors will likely be sent off to make their decision shortly after.

